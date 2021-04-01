REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $8.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Senior Living Property in Upstate New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Lument has provided an $8.3 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Gardens of Morningstar, a 106-unit assisted living community in Oswego, located along Lake Ontario north of Syracuse. The property was vacant until 2016, when current ownership acquired and substantially renovated the building. Miles Kingston of Lument originated the loan, which features a fixed interest rate and 35-year term, through the FHA Sec. 232/223(f) program.

