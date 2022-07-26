Lument Provides $87M in HUD-Insured Loans for Refinancing of Midwest Skilled Nursing Portfolio

OHIO, MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN — Lument has provided $87 million in HUD 232/223(f) loans for the refinancing of a portfolio of nine skilled nursing facilities located in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. The properties total 691 beds. The operator, Atrium Centers Inc., provides short-term, post-acute rehabilitation and long-term nursing care. Each of the nine loans features a fixed interest rate. HUD 232/223(f) loans allow for the purchase or refinancing of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.