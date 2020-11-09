REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $8M in Agency Financing for Affordable Housing Conversion Projects in Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MIDDLETOWN AND SMYRNA, DEL. — Lument has provided an $8 million Freddie Mac loan to the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) for the conversion of three public housing developments into Section 8 affordable housing for seniors. The permanent financing will pay off construction and renovation debt for a portfolio of three properties totaling 106 units. The portfolio being renovated comprises Holly Square in Middletown and McLane Gardens and Peach Circle, both in Smyrna. The renovation project consists of substantial interior and exterior upgrades, as well as improved ADA compliance and accessibility for seniors. Holly Square and Peach Circle will be reserved for seniors age 62 and older, with McLane Gardens having general occupancy.

