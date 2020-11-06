REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides $9.5M HUD Loan for Refinancing for Skilled Nursing Facility in Oswego, New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Lument, a division of ORIX Real Estate Capital, has provided a $9.5 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Morningstar Residential Care Center, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in the Upstate New York city of Oswego. The nonrecourse loan refinances a bridge loan that Lancaster Pollard provided prior to becoming part of Lument and provides fixed-rate, permanent financing. Miles Kingston led the transaction for Lument.

