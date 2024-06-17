Lument Provides $9M Financing for Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO — Lument has provided a $9 million bridge loan to finance three The Cottages-branded communities in metro Boise: Alpine Meadows, The Cottages of Boise, and The Cottages of Lochsa Falls.

Lument will carry the loan directly on its balance sheet. Rob McAdams, a director based in Denver, led the transaction for Lument.

The transaction is structured as a single loan secured by the three assets and includes financing the acquisition of Alpine Meadows, a 34-bed assisted living facility in Meridian, and refinancing existing debt of the Boise and Lochsa locations, both 32-unit assisted living and memory care facilities in Garden City and Meridian, respectively. The loan features a two-year term, floating interest rate and interest-only payments.

Once performance at Alpine Meadows has stabilized, Lument plans to convert the financing into a HUD scattered-site loan to create a larger base of beds and diversify the operational risk across buildings.