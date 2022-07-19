Lument Provides Acquisition Loan for 104-Unit Nest Apartments in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — New York City-based Lument has provided a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of The Nest, a 104-unit apartment complex in San Marcos. Built on five acres in 1975, the community consists of 23 buildings with 10 one-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom residences, one three-bedroom apartment and one four-bedroom unit. Amenities include a pool, basketball court, turf soccer field and a dog park. John Sloot and Colin Cross of Lument originated the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which plans to renovate the property. John Brickson of McKinney Realty Capital arranged the debt.