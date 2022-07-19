REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides Acquisition Loan for 104-Unit Nest Apartments in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — New York City-based Lument has provided a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of The Nest, a 104-unit apartment complex in San Marcos. Built on five acres in 1975, the community consists of 23 buildings with 10 one-bedroom units, 92 two-bedroom residences, one three-bedroom apartment and one four-bedroom unit. Amenities include a pool, basketball court, turf soccer field and a dog park. John Sloot and Colin Cross of Lument originated the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which plans to renovate the property. John Brickson of McKinney Realty Capital arranged the debt.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  