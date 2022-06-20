Lument Provides Five Agency Loans Totaling $16.1M for Texas Multifamily Assets

NEW YORK CITY — Lument has provided five Freddie Mac loans totaling $16.1 million for the refinancing of four multifamily properties totaling 312 units in Texas. Three of the properties are located in Amarillo, and one is in Wichita Falls. Owen Breheny led the transaction for Lument on behalf of the borrower, Trans Pacific Construction Inc. Doug Solether of Commercial Real Estate Finance Co. of America served as the correspondent broker on the deal.