Lument Provides Four Loans Totaling $11.5M for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Properties Across Three States

OHIO, INDIANA AND TENNESSEE — Lument has provided four loans totaling $11.5 million on behalf of United Church Homes, a nonprofit that has developed more than 2,700 residential units and specializes in affordable and mixed-income apartment communities. Paul Weissman and Andy Nicoll of Lument originated the FHA Section 223(f) loans. The four loans include $1.8 million for Pickfair Square, a 33-unit property in Pickerington, Ohio; $4.8 million for Salem Manor, an 84-unit property in Fort Wayne, Ind.; $2.3 million for Fox Hollow, a 40-unit community in Covington, Tennessee; and $2.5 million for Canal Village, a 45-unit asset in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Loan proceeds enable the borrower to make significant repairs to the units.