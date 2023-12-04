Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Affordable HousingIndianaLoansLumentMidwestMultifamilyOhio

Lument Provides Four Loans Totaling $11.5M for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Properties Across Three States

by Kristin Harlow

OHIO, INDIANA AND TENNESSEE — Lument has provided four loans totaling $11.5 million on behalf of United Church Homes, a nonprofit that has developed more than 2,700 residential units and specializes in affordable and mixed-income apartment communities. Paul Weissman and Andy Nicoll of Lument originated the FHA Section 223(f) loans. The four loans include $1.8 million for Pickfair Square, a 33-unit property in Pickerington, Ohio; $4.8 million for Salem Manor, an 84-unit property in Fort Wayne, Ind.; $2.3 million for Fox Hollow, a 40-unit community in Covington, Tennessee; and $2.5 million for Canal Village, a 45-unit asset in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Loan proceeds enable the borrower to make significant repairs to the units.

You may also like

Voya Investment Management Provides $37.5M in Financing for...

NEPCG Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

MetLife Provides $22.5M Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Meta Opens 1 MSF Data Center at ChicagoWest...

Workbox, Iron Galaxy Studios Sign Leases at The...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Good Eating Co. to Open 5,000 SF Restaurant...

New Orleans Multifamily Market Contends With Inflation, Interest...