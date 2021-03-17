REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Multifamily Community

Horizon Hill in San Antonio totals 273 units. The property was built in 1982.

SAN ANTONIO — Lument, a subsidiary of ORIX Capital USA, has provided a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Horizon Hill, a 273-unit multifamily asset in San Antonio that was built in 1982. John Sloot of Lument originated the debt, which was structured with a 10-year term, four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The sponsor, REEP Equity, purchased the property in 2018 and has since implemented a value-add program.

