REBusinessOnline

Lument Provides Two Acquisition Loans Totaling $32M for San Antonio Multifamily Assets

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Lument has provided two acquisition loans totaling $32 million for a pair of multifamily assets in San Antonio. In the first transaction, Lument originated a $17.5 million loan for Auburn Creek, a 224-unit community that was originally built in 1976 and was 91 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. In the second deal, Lument funded a $14.5 million loan for Fairways, a 205-unit complex that was initially constructed in 1973 and had an occupancy rate of 95 percent when the loan closed. Marc Suarez led the transactions for Lument. The borrower was locally based multifamily investment firm Lynd Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  