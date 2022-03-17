Lument Provides Two Acquisition Loans Totaling $32M for San Antonio Multifamily Assets

SAN ANTONIO — Lument has provided two acquisition loans totaling $32 million for a pair of multifamily assets in San Antonio. In the first transaction, Lument originated a $17.5 million loan for Auburn Creek, a 224-unit community that was originally built in 1976 and was 91 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. In the second deal, Lument funded a $14.5 million loan for Fairways, a 205-unit complex that was initially constructed in 1973 and had an occupancy rate of 95 percent when the loan closed. Marc Suarez led the transactions for Lument. The borrower was locally based multifamily investment firm Lynd Group.