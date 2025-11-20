Thursday, November 20, 2025
Lument Securities Arranges $140M Sale of Four Long-Term Healthcare Communities in West Virginia

by John Nelson

NEW YORK CITY — Lument Securities has arranged the $140 million sale of four long-term healthcare communities in West Virginia. Marx Development Group (MDG) purchased the 511-bed portfolio and has selected its subsidiary, Majestic Care, to operate the communities. Laca Wong-Hammond of Lument Securities represented the seller, the State of West Virginia, in the transaction.

The properties include Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta, Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont and Lakin Hospital in West Columbia. In addition to funding the purchase, the closing provides for a minimum of another $80 million that MDG has committed to using for the construction of three to five new long-term care communities in the coming years.

