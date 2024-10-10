Lument Structures $21.5M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Lument has structured $21.5 million in tax-exempt and taxable bonds to fund the construction and long-term financing of Lashkowitz Riverfront, a 110-unit affordable housing community in Fargo. BlueLine Development and the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority are developing the project. Thomas Dixon and Kyle Sullivan of Lument structured the financing. Lument parent company ORIX USA purchased the $21.5 million bonds to act as both a $10.3 million permanent mortgage and construction financing.

The transaction utilizes both the 4 percent and 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits program — 83 units will be constructed utilizing 4 percent tax credits and 27 will be built using 9 percent tax credits. All units will be restricted for residents who earn 30 to 50 percent of the area median income. The total term, including construction and permanent financing, is 18 years, with five years of interest-only payments and a 40-year amortization schedule. The portion of bonds used during construction will have a three-year term.

Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority will manage the property, with BlueLine Property Management facilitating the pre-leasing and lease-up process.