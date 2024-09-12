Lumos to Open 45,000 SF Entertainment Venue in New Caney, Texas

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — Lumos, an entertainment concept that features activities such as bowling, laser tag, axe throwing and arcade games, will open a 45,000-square-foot venue in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The space is located within the 1,400-acre Valley Ranch master-planned community and will include a 6,000-square-foot area for virtual reality, karaoke and private events, as well as a cocktail bar, restaurant and outdoor patio. The opening is scheduled for next spring. Signorelli Co. owns Valley Ranch.