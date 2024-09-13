Friday, September 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
13612-Furman-Road-Houston
The industrial property at 13612 Furman Road in Houston totals 185,413 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Lunada Rose Partners Buys 185,413 SF Industrial Building in South Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm Lunada Rose Partners has acquired a 185,413-square-foot industrial building located at 13612 Furman Road on the south side of Houston. The building was completed earlier this year and features 32-foot clear heights, 34 loading docks and two drive-in doors. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Empire Auto Parts on a long-term basis. JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed, but the deal traded in all-cash and was originally listed for $21.8 million.

You may also like

LRE Management Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Atlanta...

Avison Young Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial Building...

Faris Lee Arranges $4.7M Sale of New Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Hotel...

NewQuest Breaks Ground on 19,000 SF Retail Building...

Newmark Negotiates 15,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at...

Smalls Sliders Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Metro...

Matthews Negotiates $10.3M Sale of Central New Jersey...

Lee & Associates Brokers $6.8M Sale of Brooklyn...