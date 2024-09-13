Lunada Rose Partners Buys 185,413 SF Industrial Building in South Houston

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm Lunada Rose Partners has acquired a 185,413-square-foot industrial building located at 13612 Furman Road on the south side of Houston. The building was completed earlier this year and features 32-foot clear heights, 34 loading docks and two drive-in doors. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Empire Auto Parts on a long-term basis. JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed, but the deal traded in all-cash and was originally listed for $21.8 million.