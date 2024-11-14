Thursday, November 14, 2024
MidwestNebraska

Lundco Unveils Strategic Reorganization in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — The Lund Company (Lundco) has unveiled a strategic reorganization that will split its operations into two distinct entities: Lund Living and The Lund Company, operating as Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company. Under the new structure, Lund Living will operate as a third-party multifamily property management company. As a member of the Cushman & Wakefield Alliance, The Lund Company’s brokerage and commercial property management departments will continue to provide comprehensive commercial real estate services. Both entities will operate under the Lundco umbrella. The restructuring will help separate the company’s multifamily department from the brokerage and commercial management departments.

