Lunds & Byerlys to Open 51,000 SF Grocery Store at Highland Bridge Development in St. Paul

The store will anchor a building with 230 apartment units.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Lund Food Holdings Inc. has entered into a long-term lease agreement with developer Ryan Cos. to open a full-service Lunds & Byerlys grocery store within the Highland Bridge project in St. Paul. The 51,000-square-foot store is expected to open in 2022. It will offer an extensive selection of prepared foods, specialty products and two levels of covered parking. The store will anchor a building with 230 apartment units. The existing Lunds & Byerlys store at 2128 Ford Parkway will remain open until the grand opening of the new store. Highland Bridge is a large mixed-use redevelopment of the former Ford Motor Co. production plant in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.