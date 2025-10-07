Lupe Completes 110-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development Partners has completed Lakefield Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing community in the Lyn-Lake area of Minneapolis. The project marks a collaboration between Lupe and the city to address affordable housing needs. The development was originally planned to include 95 units before the developer acquired an additional parcel and expanded the project to 110 family-sized units, including more three- and four-bedroom layouts. As of September, the project was 70 percent leased.

The development concludes the third phase of Lupe’s mixed-income campus on Lake Street near the Lyndale Avenue intersection. In total, the campus has brought 353 units of affordable and market-rate housing along Lake Street in the past five years.

The $41 million project was made possible through collaboration with the city, Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds, Hennepin County, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and housing tax credit equity. Frana Cos. served as general contractor.