Lupe Development Opens $52M Wirth on the Woods Seniors Housing Campus in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development has opened Wirth on the Woods, a $52 million seniors housing campus near Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. The project includes 100 units of affordable seniors housing in a six-story building named The Theodore and 100 units of market-rate seniors housing in a six-story building named The Eloise. The development also includes a new regional storm pond, outdoor classroom and play area for the adjacent Anwatin Middle and Bryn Mawr Elementary schools. The two seniors housing buildings feature shared amenities such as an outdoor courtyard, garden and greenhouse.

The affordable housing component was made possible with the Livable Communities Demonstration funds from Metropolitan Council, as well as loans, grants and funding participation from the City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Investors in the project included Great Southern Bank and Raymond James Investments. The Eloise was privately funded, and Great Southern Bank served as the senior lender. Frana Cos. was the general contractor.

Wirth on the Woods is the result of master planning between Lupe Development and Swervo Development Corp. The master plan created more than 200 additional market-rate units in a combination of lofted units and townhomes called the Pennhurst Collective. A walking trail circumnavigates the nine-acre former telephone pole training site and connects to Theodore Wirth Park. Ecumen manages the seniors housing buildings, while Greco manages the Pennhurst Collective.