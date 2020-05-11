Lupe Development Partners Completes Exterior Construction of Affordable Housing Project in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Lake Street Dwelling, totaling 111 affordable units, is the first phase of a larger mixed-income project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development Partners has topped off the sixth floor and completed exterior construction of its Lake Street Dwelling project in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. The leasing office is now open, and residents are expected to begin move-ins in November. Lake Street Dwelling is the first phase of a mixed-income housing campus under development at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Harriet Avenue. Phase I includes 111 affordable housing units, with nine units reserved for homeless veterans. To qualify, residents will need to meet the annual income restriction of $30,000 to $42,000. Amenities will include a green roof, fitness facility, business center, community room and bike repair station. Frana Cos. is the general contractor. Lupe is partnering with Hennepin County and the nearby Ballentine VFW Post 246. Plans for phases II and III include a 132-unit market-rate building and a 95-unit affordable building.