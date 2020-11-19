Lupe Development Partners, Ecumen to Develop 118-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Edina, Minnesota

The proposed project will be built on a parcel of land that the Edina Housing Foundation owns.

EDINA, MINN. — The Edina Housing Foundation has selected Lupe Development Partners and Ecumen to develop 118 units of affordable seniors housing in Edina. The project will be built on a parcel of land near Southdale Mall that the foundation owns. With rents ranging from $650 to $1,600, the proposed development will be affordable to seniors with household annual incomes ranging from $22,000 to $58,000. Ecumen will manage the property upon completion. The project team will work with the City of Edina to develop public art and community programing components. The development will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room, business center, package and mail center, green roof and walking path connections to the city’s trail system. The next steps are for the project team to begin the development planning and approval process with the city and obtain construction financing. Pending approval, construction could begin in spring 2022.