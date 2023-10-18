Lupe Development Partners, Wall Cos. Plan to Demolish Former Minneapolis Public Works Building, Replace it with Affordable Housing

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development Partners and Wall Cos. are planning to demolish the former Minneapolis Public Works storage building at 3501 E. 44th St. The developers plan to build a 90-unit affordable housing building in its place. The project is still pending final approval from the Minneapolis City Council, but construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 if the remaining financing is secured.

Named Snelling Yards, the community will feature three- and four-bedroom units. Of the total units, 26 will be reserved for residents who earn up to 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 39 will be reserved for those who earn up to 50 percent AMI. Additionally, 13 units will be designated for veterans experiencing homelessness. Snelling Yards is a joint venture with Ecumen, which owns the adjacent 100-unit affordable seniors housing development, The Hillock.

Lupe and Wall were granted development rights to the property in 2017. The project has received more than $2 million from the City of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Trust Fund and another $1.2 million from Hennepin County’s Affordable Housing Incentives Fund and Environmental Response Fund. The project is currently advancing through the Metropolitan Council’s Livable Communities Demonstration Account grant process.