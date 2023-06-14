Lupe Development Partners, Wall Cos. to Develop 90-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development Partners and Wall Cos. are moving forward with the development of Snelling Yards, a campus of both senior living and affordable housing. The latest plans call for a 90-unit affordable housing community with mostly three- and four-bedroom units. The project is a joint venture with Ecumen, whose adjacent affordable seniors housing development, The Hillock, is now fully leased. Once the affordable housing building is completed, the two properties will be joined by a green common space and outdoor playground. Lupe and Wall received $900,000 in funding through Hennepin County’s Affordable Housing Incentive Fund. The project site is a former City of Minneapolis Public Works storage area. Construction is expected to begin next year.