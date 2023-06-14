Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The developers expect to break ground on the affordable housing component of Snelling Yards in 2024.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Lupe Development Partners, Wall Cos. to Develop 90-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development Partners and Wall Cos. are moving forward with the development of Snelling Yards, a campus of both senior living and affordable housing. The latest plans call for a 90-unit affordable housing community with mostly three- and four-bedroom units. The project is a joint venture with Ecumen, whose adjacent affordable seniors housing development, The Hillock, is now fully leased. Once the affordable housing building is completed, the two properties will be joined by a green common space and outdoor playground. Lupe and Wall received $900,000 in funding through Hennepin County’s Affordable Housing Incentive Fund. The project site is a former City of Minneapolis Public Works storage area. Construction is expected to begin next year.

You may also like

Brookfield, G&S Investors Break Ground on 60-Story Multifamily...

Beechwood Receives Approval for 43-Acre Residential Development in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.6M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Rendina Healthcare Opens 48,000 SF Outpatient Hospital in...

NEF Provides $12.5M Loan for Refinancing of Workforce...

Joint Venture Underway on Pickleball Sporting, Entertainment Center...

Drever Partners Receives $15.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

American Street Capital Arranges $3.9M Loan for Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Two-Tenant...