Lupe Development, Wall Cos. Open 143-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development and Wall Cos. have opened The Flats at Malcolm Yards, a 143-unit affordable housing community in Minneapolis. A grand opening celebration will take place Thursday, Aug. 17. The project is the latest addition to the new Malcolm Yards neighborhood, following The Market, an urban food hall, and The Station, a 210-unit market-rate apartment project.

The Flats features a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, all of which are reserved for residents who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include underground parking, a fitness center, business center, coffee bar and sky lounge with views of the Minneapolis skyline. The development is situated near the Green Line LRT station and the University of Minnesota transitway.

The project received funding support from the City of Minneapolis Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development as well as Hennepin County’s Affordable Housing Incentive Fund, Transit Oriented Development Program and Environmental Response Fund. Other investors include Allianz Life and R4 Capital, which was the tax-exempt lender.