Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Snelling Yards is being built on the site of a former City of Minneapolis Public Works maintenance and storage facility.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Lupe, Wall Cos. Break Ground on 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Lupe Development and Wall Cos. have broken ground on a new affordable housing community in the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis. The four-story, 95-unit building will rise on the site of a former City of Minneapolis Public Works maintenance and storage facility. Named Snelling Yards, the development will feature generously sized units for families earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income, with 13 units reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness. The building will share amenities with The Hillock, the neighboring, 100-unit active adult community managed by Ecumen. Completion of Snelling Yards is slated for fall 2026.

The project received funding from the city, Hennepin County and Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. Allianz Investment Management provided tax-exempt bond financing and a construction bridge loan. R4 Capital is the low-income housing tax credit investor.

You may also like

Wellstar Receives State Approval to Build $1B Hospital...

CFG Provides $179.8M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing...

Cardinal Group, PGIM Break Ground on 493-Bed Student...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $53M Refinancing for South...

VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 708,918 SF Spec...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 54-Unit Apartment Building in...

Northmarq Secures $54M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in...

Stellar Senior Living Adds Six Communities to Management...

Standard, Vistria Group Buy Fox Valley Villages Apartment...