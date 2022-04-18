Lutron Electronics Signs 27,000 SF Office Lease in Metro Philadelphia

Seven Tower Bridge in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, offers quick access to the 40-mile Schuylkill River bike trail, riverfront walking paths, 40+ boutique dining destinations, and the new SEPTA regional rail station serving Center City.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Lutron Electronics has signed a 27,000-square-foot office lease at Seven Tower Bridge in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken. The Pennsylvania-based energy products manufacturer will occupy space at Seven Tower Bridge, a 260,000-square-foot building situated along the Schuylkill River that is owned by a partnership between American Real Estate Partners and Oliver Tyrone Pulver Corp. (OTP). Tyler Vandegrift of JLL represented Lutron Electronics in the lease negotiations. Esther Pulver of OTP, in conjunction with Ken Kearns of Cadence Real Estate Advisors, represented the landlord.