Lutz Real Estate, Northern Equities Complete $70M Conversion of Detroit’s Albert Kahn Building into Apartments

The Kahn Apartments rises 11 stories with 206 units. Pictured is the lobby area.

DETROIT — Lutz Real Estate Investments and Northern Equities Group have completed the $70 million conversion of The Albert Kahn Building in Detroit into a multifamily property named The Kahn Apartments. The 11-story, 320,000-square-foot office building was constructed by The Fisher Brothers and designed by famed architect Albert Kahn. It first opened its doors in 1931 and later became listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was home to Kahn’s architectural firm for 90 years and once housed Saks Fifth Avenue on the first floor.

The building now features 206 apartment units ranging in size from 530 to 1,317 square feet. The penthouse units include interior stairwells. Kraemer Design Group designed the interiors and paid homage to the building’s Art Deco architecture. Amenities include a workspace area and library as well as a media room with large screen TVs. There is also a pet spa, 3,000-square-foot fitness center and outdoor rooftop deck. Farmington Hills-based Beztak will serve as property manager. Monthly rents start at $1,535.