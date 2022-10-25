Luxe Weavers Signs 28,436 SF Industrial Lease in Woodridge, Illinois

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Rug company Luxe Weavers has signed a 28,436-square-foot industrial lease at Park 355 in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The building, which is located at 2145 Internationale Parkway, is now fully leased. Reinier Pranger and Joshua Hearne of Cawley Chicago represented the tenant. Sean Henrick, Jason West and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord.