Pictured is the property's rooftop deck, which features lounge areas, gas grills and a fire pit.
Luxury Living Begins Leasing Efforts for The Medallion Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Luxury Living has begun leasing efforts for The Medallion, a newly redeveloped boutique apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. JSM Venture owns the property, which is located at 3121 N. Broadway St. JSM Venture implemented a two-story addition and rooftop deck on top of a five-story parking garage. The building now features 72 apartment units. The property is also home to Intelligentsia Coffee. Monthly rents start at $1,875 for studios and $2,195 for one-bedroom floor plans. Select units are available in accordance with the City of Chicago’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance.

