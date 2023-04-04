Luxury Living Begins Pre-Leasing 11-Story Cadence Apartments in Chicago’s Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO — Luxury Living has begun pre-leasing efforts for Cadence Apartments in Chicago’s Illinois Medical District. The 11-story apartment complex is located at 2050 W. Ogden St. and features 161 units. Amenities include an outdoor terrace, fitness center, coworking lounge, business center, outdoor rooftop, pool, indoor lounge and bike storage. The property is now more than 25 percent leased and expected to be fully leased by the end of the summer. Monthly rents start at $1,650 for studios. Pierkarz Associates was the architect and Brianne Bishop Design was the interior designer.