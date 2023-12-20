Luxury Watchmaker Audemars Piguet Selects Raleigh Iron Works for Regional Service Center

RALEIGH, N.C. — Audemars Piguet, a luxury watchmaker based in Switzerland, plans to open a new regional headquarters office in Raleigh. The company plans to invest $22 million to build out its 63,000-square-foot office at Raleigh Iron Works, a $150 million mixed-use development in Raleigh by Jamestown and Grubb Ventures. The development will be the home of Audemars Piguet’s North American Service Center, which will create 105 new jobs.

The watch manufacturer is joining other luxury tenants at Raleigh Iron Works that include Peter Millar, Johnnie O, Raleigh Denim Workshop and the Bal Harbour pop-up experience. The 19-acre development will also house 200 apartments and offices for Wasserman and FM Systems, as well as food-and-beverage options from Chef Scott Crawford, Robert Thompson, Ford Fry, Eastcut Sandwiches, Andia’s Ice Cream and Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

Civic entities that were involved in bringing Audemars Piguet to the project include Wake County Economic Development, Raleigh Economic Development, the City of Raleigh, Wake County Board of Commissioners, Capital Area Workforce Development Board, North Carolina State University, Wake Technical Community College and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.