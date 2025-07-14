Luzzatto Co. Receives $32.4M C-PACE Financing for Depot & Atlas Office Campus in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Luzzatto Co. has received $32.4 million in C-PACE financing through Nuveen Green Capital for Depot & Atlas, a creative office campus in Los Angeles’ West Adams submarket. Jeff Sause and Lauren Sackler of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team arranged the financing for the borrower.

Located at 3609-3645 10th Ave., Depot & Atlas offers 107,156 square feet of Class A space spread across two buildings, as well as two stories of subterranean parking. After acquiring the site in 2019, The Luzzatto Co. developed the Depot, a 94,726-square-foot creative office building, in late 2023 and redeveloped the neighboring 12,430-square-foot Atlas building.

The property was 39 percent leased at the time of financing, with the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health occupying the entire first floor of the building.