Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Depot-Atlas-LA-CA
Depot & Atlas offers 107,156 square feet of creative office space spread across two building at 3609-3654 10th Ave. in Los Angeles’ West Adams submarket.
CaliforniaLoansOfficeWestern

Luzzatto Co. Receives $32.4M C-PACE Financing for Depot & Atlas Office Campus in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — The Luzzatto Co. has received $32.4 million in C-PACE financing through Nuveen Green Capital for Depot & Atlas, a creative office campus in Los Angeles’ West Adams submarket. Jeff Sause and Lauren Sackler of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team arranged the financing for the borrower.

Located at 3609-3645 10th Ave., Depot & Atlas offers 107,156 square feet of Class A space spread across two buildings, as well as two stories of subterranean parking. After acquiring the site in 2019, The Luzzatto Co. developed the Depot, a 94,726-square-foot creative office building, in late 2023 and redeveloped the neighboring 12,430-square-foot Atlas building.

The property was 39 percent leased at the time of financing, with the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health occupying the entire first floor of the building.

You may also like

Shopoff Realty Receives Approval from Fountain Valley, California...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro...

Steel Peak Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

Vestar Completes $3M Renovation of The District at...

Northmarq Secures $18M HUD-Insured Loan for Affordable Housing...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates Three Leases at Renovated Office...

CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 565,765 SF Manufacturing...

Cohen Asset Management Disposes of 250,043 SF Industrial...

Westwood Financial Sells 51,713 SF Wyoming Mall in...