LV Collective Begins Leasing 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily and student housing developer LV Collective, formerly known as Lincoln Ventures, has begun leasing Paseo, a 48-story apartment tower located at 80 Rainey St. in downtown Austin. Paseo offers 557 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as four penthouses and a pool, deck and bar on the 12th floor with views of Lady Bird Lake. Residents also have access to a ground-level café and bar, a fitness center with a yoga studio, cold plunge and saunas and two floors of coworking space with private pods and conference rooms. Monthly rents start in the $1,900s for a studio apartment. Construction began in early 2023 and is expected to be fully complete in October.