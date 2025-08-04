Monday, August 4, 2025
Paseo-Austin
Paseo, a new apartment building in downtown Austin, offers an artist-in-residence program that offers a year of free rent to selected artists. In exchange for rent, these tenants will host events, create one artistic contribution to the community’s interior design and promote their residency on social media.
LV Collective Begins Leasing 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily and student housing developer LV Collective, formerly known as Lincoln Ventures, has begun leasing Paseo, a 48-story apartment tower located at 80 Rainey St. in downtown Austin. Paseo offers 557 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as four penthouses and a pool, deck and bar on the 12th floor with views of Lady Bird Lake. Residents also have access to a ground-level café and bar, a fitness center with a yoga studio, cold plunge and saunas and two floors of coworking space with private pods and conference rooms. Monthly rents start in the $1,900s for a studio apartment. Construction began in early 2023 and is expected to be fully complete in October.

