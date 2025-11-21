Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Paseo-Austin
Paseo, a new apartment building in downtown Austin, features an artist-in-residence program that offers a year of free rent to selected artists. In exchange for rent, these tenants will host events, create one artistic contribution to the community’s interior design and promote their residency on social media.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

LV Collective Completes 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily and student housing developer LV Collective, formerly known as Lincoln Ventures, has completed Paseo, a 48-story apartment tower located at 80 Rainey St. in downtown Austin. Paseo offers 557 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as four penthouses and a pool, deck and bar on the 12th floor with views of Lady Bird Lake. Residents also have access to a ground-level café and bar, a fitness center with a yoga studio, cold plunge and saunas and two floors of coworking space with private pods and conference rooms. Construction began in early 2023. Leasing launched in August, at which point monthly rents started in the $1,900s for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Lone Star Funds Sells Three West Texas Multifamily...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 444,120 SF Manufacturing, Distribution...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 325,300 SF...

Hexatronic Data Center US Signs 12,365 SF Industrial...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $70M Construction Loan for...

13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit...

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in...

ColRich Buys 332-Unit Camden Copper Square Apartment Property...

Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas...