LV Collective Completes 48-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Austin’s Rainey Street District

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily and student housing developer LV Collective, formerly known as Lincoln Ventures, has completed Paseo, a 48-story apartment tower located at 80 Rainey St. in downtown Austin. Paseo offers 557 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as four penthouses and a pool, deck and bar on the 12th floor with views of Lady Bird Lake. Residents also have access to a ground-level café and bar, a fitness center with a yoga studio, cold plunge and saunas and two floors of coworking space with private pods and conference rooms. Construction began in early 2023. Leasing launched in August, at which point monthly rents started in the $1,900s for a studio apartment.