Rambler Athens features 342 student housing units, as well as a resort-style pool, dog park and onsite study rooms.
LV Collective Completes 750-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — LV Collective has completed Rambler Athens, a 600,000-square-foot student housing development located at 558 W. Broad St. in Athens near the University of Georgia campus. The community offers 750 beds across 342 units, with configurations ranging from studio to five-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the property include a second-floor study mezzanine with private study spaces and conference rooms; a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub surrounded by fire pits, a grilling area and jumbotron; an onsite dog spa; and a fitness center with cardio machines, weightlifting equipment, a yoga studio, artificial turf area and two saunas. The community also features a coffee shop dubbed Daydreamer Café, as well as 22,692 square feet of retail space.

The development team for the project included Niles Bolton Associates, Krywicki Interior Design and Rabren General Contractors.

