Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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Rambler-Tempe-AZ
Serving students at Arizona State University in Tempe, Rambler Tempe features 829 beds in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

LV Collective Completes 829-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — LV Collective, in partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate, has completed Rambler Tempe, a purpose-built student housing property located at 1020 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe, home of Arizona State University. Project partners included Shepley Bulfinch as architect, Layton as general contractor and Variant Collaborative as interior designer. Pacific Life provided debt financing for the project.

The 14-story, 552,380-square-foot Rambler Tempe features 289 units totaling 829 beds in a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Move-ins started in late July.

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