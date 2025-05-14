Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The new student housing development at 313 College Ave. in College Station will total 952 beds across 316 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

LV Collective, Culpepper Unveil Plans for 952-Bed Student Housing Project in College Station

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A partnership between LV Collective and Culpepper Realty has unveiled plans for a 952-bed student housing project that will serve students at Texas A&M University in College Station. The site at 313 College Ave. is located directly across from campus within the Legacy Point master-planned development. The community will feature 316 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations, as well as 6,335 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, coffee bar, private and communal study rooms, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a courtyard. Project partners include Andres Construction, Oz Architecture, Variant Collaborative (interior design), Ironwood Design Group (landscape architecture), Kimley Horn and VSM2 Structural Engineers. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

