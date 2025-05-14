LV Collective, Culpepper Unveil Plans for 952-Bed Student Housing Project in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A partnership between LV Collective and Culpepper Realty has unveiled plans for a 952-bed student housing project that will serve students at Texas A&M University in College Station. The site at 313 College Ave. is located directly across from campus within the Legacy Point master-planned development. The community will feature 316 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations, as well as 6,335 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, coffee bar, private and communal study rooms, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a courtyard. Project partners include Andres Construction, Oz Architecture, Variant Collaborative (interior design), Ironwood Design Group (landscape architecture), Kimley Horn and VSM2 Structural Engineers. Completion is slated for fall 2027.