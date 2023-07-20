LV Collective Delivers 565-Bed Whistler Student Housing Tower Near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — LV Collective has delivered Whistler, a 565-bed student housing community located in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta near the Georgia Tech campus. The 277,457-square-foot property is located at 859 Spring St. NW, on the edge of Midtown’s Tech Square district. The community offers 168 units in studio to five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a second-floor study mezzanine with private study spaces, conference rooms and a podcast room; Daydreamer Coffee café; dog spa; fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment, yoga and spin studios and a sauna; and a 24th-floor deck with an infinity pool and hot tub.

Whistler was developed through a partnership between LV Collective and ELV Associates Inc. Variant Collaborative provided interior design services for the project, and Niles Bolton Associates served as architect. JE Dunn was the general contractor, and Asset Living will manage the community. Move-in for residents is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11, in time for Georgia Tech’s 2023 fall semester.