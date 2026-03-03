Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Rambler Clemson will span 567,000 square feet near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina.
LV Collective, Harrison Street to Break Ground on 749-Bed Student Housing Development Near Clemson University

by John Nelson

CLEMSON, S.C. — A joint venture between LV Collective and Harrison Street Asset Management is set to break ground on Rambler Clemson, a 749-bed student housing development located near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina. QuadReal provided construction financing for the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Located on College Avenue, the mid-rise community will offer 227 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. The 567,000-square-foot development will also feature shared amenities including a ground floor coffee shop; coworking spaces with private study rooms; a multi-sport simulator; rooftop pool deck; clubroom and social lounge; fitness center with a yoga and flex studio and a wellness lounge with a sauna and cold plunge; and ground floor retail space.

The development team for the project includes Niles Bolton, Juneau Construction Co. and Variant Collaborative.

