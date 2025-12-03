LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Buy 797-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between LV Collective and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has purchased Heights at College Station, an 797-bed student housing community located near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The property offers 233 units in two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, cyber lounge, coffee bar, hammock garden, beach volleyball court, study spaces, a fire pit and grilling pavilions and a 24-hour game room and study lounge. TSB Realty brokered the transaction, and TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing for the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.