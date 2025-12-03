Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Heights-at-College-Station
The Heights at College Station totals 797 beds across 233 cottage-style units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Buy 797-Bed Student Housing Community Near Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between LV Collective and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has purchased Heights at College Station, an 797-bed student housing community located near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The property offers 233 units in two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, cyber lounge, coffee bar, hammock garden, beach volleyball court, study spaces, a fire pit and grilling pavilions and a 24-hour game room and study lounge. TSB Realty brokered the transaction, and TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing for the acquisition. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Russell Glen Co. Receives $23.5M Economic Development Grant...

ML Realty Partners Acquires 105,975 SF Industrial Building...

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Flex...

Brixton Capital Sells Pavilion Shopping Center in Vista,...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 110,485 SF...

Gantry Secures $17.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

United Way of Greater Houston Acquires 51,900 SF...

Helios Arranges Refinancing for 165-Bed Skilled Nursing, Assisted...

Advanced Real Estate Buys 104-Unit Newhope Village Apartment...