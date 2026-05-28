LV Collective, Peninsula Break Ground on 922-Bed Student Housing Project in College Station, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between LV Collective and Peninsula Investments has broken ground on Rambler Northgate, a 922-bed student housing project located near Texas A&M University in College Station. The building will rise 24 stories and offer 342 units in one-, two, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities will include a pool with multiple hot tubs; coworking space with private study rooms; a fitness center with a yoga studio, sauna and cold plunge; and a multi-sport simulator and jumbotron. UMB is providing construction financing for the project. The development team includes Oz Architecture, JE Dunn, Variant Collaborative and Site Design Group. Completion is slated for 2028.