LV Collective to Build 583-Unit Apartment Development in West Lafayette, Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — LV Collective has unveiled plans to build Rambler Levee District, a two-building apartment development totaling 583 units in the Levee District of West Lafayette near Purdue University. LV is partnering with Harrison Street and obtained financing from Pacific Life for the project. Amenities will include coworking spaces, a clubroom, multiple pools, internal courtyards, fitness facilities, a yoga studio, resident lounge and saunas. The 799,289-square-foot project will be centered around a 20,000-square-foot public plaza and green space. Plans also call for 15,600 square feet of retail space.

Site work will begin this quarter, with completion slated for fall 2027. Project partners include development group Landmark Properties Inc., architect WDG, general contractor Brinkmann Constructors, interior designer Variant Collaborative and DLA Piper for legal counsel. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on construction financing.