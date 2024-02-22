LV Collective to Develop 299-Unit Student Housing Project Near University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — LV Collective has announced plans to develop a 299-unit student housing development at 8133 Baltimore Ave. near the University of Maryland campus in the Lakeland neighborhood of College Park. The property is set to include 13,000 square feet of retail space, alongside a ground-level coffee shop and second-floor coworking space.

The project will also feature a community center developed in collaboration with the Lakeland Civic Association and the Lakeland Community Heritage Project. The space will include a library and large flexible space for functions including presentations, art galleries and gatherings.

The development team for the project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2027, includes WDG Architecture, Bohler Engineering, John Moriarty & Associates and US-EcoLogic. Further details on the community were not disclosed. The development is LV Collective’s first in the state of Maryland.