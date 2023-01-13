LV Collective to Develop 48-Story Multifamily Tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District

Sitework is underway at Paseo, and a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held in the coming weeks. Full completion is slated for late 2025.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer LV Collective will construct a 48-story multifamily tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District that will be known as Paseo. Paseo will offer 557 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, with residential amenities across multiple floors and several food-and-beverage concepts on the ground floor. Approximately 20 percent of the residences will be reserved as affordable housing. JE Dunn Construction is the general contractor for the project, and Pappageorge Haymes Partners is the architect. UMB Bank is providing construction financing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter and to be complete in late 2025.