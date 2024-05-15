Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Rambler-Tempe-AZ
Rambler Tempe will offer 829 beds at 1020 East Apache Blvd. near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.
Arizona

LV Collective to Develop 829-Bed Rambler Tempe Student Housing Property Near Arizona State University 

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ— LV Collective, in partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Pacific Life, is set to break ground on Rambler Tempe, an 829-bed student housing development serving students attending Arizona State University.

The community, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2026, will span 552,380 square feet at 1020 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe. Work on the project began in March.

Upon completion, the property will offer units in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a café, coworking space, private study rooms, content creation rooms, two swimming pools and hot tubs, a rooftop terrace, clubroom, resident lounge and two-level fitness facility with yoga and on-demand fitness studios.

The development team for the project includes Shepley Bulfinch, Layton and Variant Collaborative. 

