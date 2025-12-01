LV Collective to Open 59-Room Hotel Within Paseo in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily and student housing developer LV Collective, formerly known as Lincoln Ventures, will open a 59-room hotel within its Paseo mixed-use tower in downtown Austin’s Rainey Street district. The hotel will be known as ROOST Rainey and will occupy the building’s 14th through 17th floors. ROOST Rainey, which is scheduled to open before the end of the year, will offer apartment-style rooms in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom formats. Guests will have access to Paseo’s amenities.