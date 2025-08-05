LV Collective, Virtus Deliver 889-Bed Student Housing Property in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — LV Collective and Virtus Real Estate Capital have opened Rambler Columbus, a 407,465-square-foot student housing development in Columbus. The 379-unit, 889-bed project is a three-minute walk from The Ohio State University’s main quads. Floor plans range from studios to six-bedroom units. There are also two-level, two-bedroom townhomes.

Amenities include private study spots, conference rooms, a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, cold plunge pool, pet spa and pool deck with a Jumbotron, grilling area and firepits. An onsite coffee shop, Daydreamer Café, serves handcrafted espresso drinks, coffee, tea, pastries and snacks.

The first retail tenant is Victory Lap, which offers an Ohio State-themed sports bar. Rambler Columbus features an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space.

The project team included Elford Inc. as general contractor, OZ Architecture as the architect, Variant Collaborative as the interior designer, E.P. Ferris as civil engineer and Realm Collaborative as landscape architect.