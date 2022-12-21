REBusinessOnline

LV Lending Arranges Financing for Phase I of $1B Reunion Resort Expansion in Central Florida

The $1 billion expansion of Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., will add 1,800 vacation rental homes and townhomes, as well as a hotel and an amphitheater. Existing uses include three championship golf courses, among other uses.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — LV Lending has arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Phase I of the expansion of Reunion Resort, a 2,226-acre resort community located in the Orlando suburb of Kissimmee. The borrower is Orlando Reunion Development LLC, a related company wholly owned by the same principle of Kingwood Orlando Reunion Resort LLC.

The 31.6-acre expansion spans two contiguous parcels surrounding the property’s 10-acre Crystal Lagoon. The expansion will feature 1,800 vacation rental homes and townhomes and a hotel, as well as an amphitheater for events. The $1 billion expansion will take place over five phases and several years. Groundbreaking is slated to begin in 2024.

Existing uses at Reunion Resort include thousands of luxury homes, villas and condominiums; three championship golf courses; seven food-and-beverage outlets; waterparks; 11 pools; a rooftop pool and private club faculty; and conference areas.

