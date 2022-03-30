REBusinessOnline

LV Lending Provides $24M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in Wellington, Florida

Lotis Wellington

Lotis Wellington is a 64-acre mixed-use development underway in Wellington.

WELLINGTON, FLA. — Miami-based LV Lending has provided a $24 million loan for the refinancing of Lotis Wellington, a 64-acre mixed-use development underway in Wellington. Camilo Niño, Ricardo Uribe and Alen Hernandez of LV Lending worked with Sean Harrington of The Aztec Group to originate the loan on behalf of Lotis Wellington LLC, an affiliate of Lotis LLC and owned by JKM Wellington Capital LLC. The loan terms were not disclosed.

The borrower acquired the Lotis Wellington site for $14.3 million in January 2019. The approved master-planned, mixed-use project features 191 apartments, 23,810 square feet of retail space, 17,203 square feet of professional office space, two signature restaurants, 40,000 square feet of medical offices, an early learning center and two senior living facilities. Construction began in January 2022 with the first restaurants scheduled to open in late 2022.

Located at 1351-1381 South State Road 7, the property is situated adjacent to Wellington Regional Hospital.

