LV Lending Provides $4.2M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Development Site on Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — LV Lending, a local private lender, has provided a $4.2 million refinancing loan for a 7.7-acre vacant site in Cape Canaveral, a town on Florida’s Space Coast. The borrower, Danny Ringdahl of La Casa Canaveral LLC, plans to build a four-story, 248-bed assisted living and memory care community on the site. Camilo Niño, Ricardo Uribe and Alen Hernandez of LV Lending arranged the financing. Hart Advisors Group was the mortgage broker.