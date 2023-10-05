LXP Industrial Trust Sells 127,144 SF Flight Training Facility in Whippany, New Jersey

WHIPPANY, N.J. — An affiliate of New York City-based REIT LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has sold a 127,144-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Whippany that houses a flight training facility. The facility was originally built on 16.8 acres in 2006, expanded in 2008 and renovated in 2020. Building features include a clear height of 38 feet, seven drive-in doors and 312 parking spaces. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Nicolas Stefans, Jason Lundy and Peter Kim of JLL represented LXP Industrial Trust in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.